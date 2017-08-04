The Cafe will be hosting the first-ever Ethiopian Festival at the Mesa Convention Center on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 6:30 p.m. until 11:00 p.m.

The Cafe Lalibela will be hosting the first-ever Ethiopian Festival at the Mesa Convention Center on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 6:30 p.m. until 11:00 p.m.

KPNX 5:51 PM. MST August 04, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories