Yup. Archie Bradley's beard will be in 'MLB The Show'

Archie Bradley's new beard is certainly a can't miss. (Photo: Twitter screenshot)

Every year, it seems like baseball video games are getting more and more realistic.

The graphics and processing power make you feel like you're right in the batter's box or on the pitching mound. And this year is no different.

And thanks to D-backs pitcher Archie Bradley, the 2017 edition of the hit video game, "MLB The Show," will be a little more realistic.

Thanks @MLBTheShow for letting me add the beard for the upcoming game!!! pic.twitter.com/soToicUQvn — Archie Bradley (@ArchieBradley7) February 24, 2017

Bradley recently tweeted a photo of himself in front of several motion-capture cameras and announced that his new beard will now be featured in this year's game.

As a baseball purist, I appreciate the game's attention to detail. His new look is certainly a can't miss.

But does Bradley now own the most famous facial hair in Arizona sports history? Former ASU great James Harden doesn't think so.

