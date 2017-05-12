Why Phoenix belongs on the list of ‘best baseball towns'

Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt bats against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Chase Field on May 10, 2017. (PHOTO: Joe Camporeale / USA TODAY Sports)

2001. Bottom of the 9th inning. Game 7 of the World Series. It was the greatest moment I’ve ever experienced in sports here in Arizona.

The stadium filled with shaking white pom-pom as Mariano Rivera took the mound. Walking back to the car after the game -- the downtown streets were filled with cheering fans hanging out of car windows high-fiving each other. A moment of unity for a city not well-known for its loyal fan base.

We haven't reached that atmosphere in a long time in Phoenix, and with the recent struggles of the D-backs, you could say the interest in baseball here has dipped a bit.

Fox Sports senior writer Dieter Kurtenbach recently ranked the “best baseball towns” in the country – using what he refers to as an “inexact science at best.” The ranking appears to be a combination of attendance, fans, atmosphere, and jersey sales among other things.

Kurtenbach, as he says in the article, has been to nearly all of the Major League Baseball stadiums, so the guy’s got a lot of experience and knows a thing or two about the game.

Phoenix, not surprisingly, was left off his list -- but I beg to differ.

Phoenix is the perfect baseball town.

Anywhere, anytime

I grew up playing the game around the Valley. We played year-round. And if you really looked, there probably isn’t a time when you couldn’t go catch a baseball game somewhere, whether it’s Little League or the pros.

Diversity of fans

Some would say Phoenix is synonymous with bandwagon fans. Which, sure, one could say that. When things are great, everyone’s a fan. But when they’re not, “I’ve been a Chicago Cubs fan all my life.”

But to me, Phoenix has some of the best baseball fans – maybe not for the D-backs themselves – but the best fans nonetheless.

When you say “best baseball town.” You’re not talking about a specific team. You’re talking about the game and Phoenix is full of visitors, transplants, residents and snowbirds who love it.

Some come here specifically to watch baseball. Just look at the Spring Training crowds.

Spring training

Speaking of Spring training … the Cactus League is right here in the Valley. Baseball fans from all over flock to Phoenix for a month or so to watch their favorite teams or players prepare for the upcoming season.

Plus, it just so happens that the past three World Series winners play right here.

Florida has spring training too -- but humidity? No thanks.

Weather

Ever heard someone say “it’s a beautiful day for baseball.” Well, that’s every day in Phoenix. Simply put, the weather is gorgeous here. Just make sure you drink lots of water.

America’s first baseman

His name is Paul Goldschmidt and he’s arguably one of the best in the league right now. A team built around number 44 could bring that winning atmosphere back to Chase Field.

Sure, Chicago, Boston and St. Louis have a long history of baseball and they always will. And San Francisco has a lot of World Series wins lately.

But there's nothing like catching a ball game in the Valley of the Sun.

Soapbox over.

