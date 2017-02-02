Throwback Thursday: Fans move boulder for Tiger Woods at Phoenix Open

Tiger Woods watches as fans move the boulder out of the way during the Phoenix Open at the TPC of Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona on Jan. 31, 1999. (Photo: Craig Jones/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods may not be golfing at this year's Phoenix Open, but that doesn't mean he's forgotten.

Over the years, Woods has been a part of many iconic moments at the TPC Scottsdale golf course, including hitting a hole-in-one on the famed 16th hole.

But one of the most memorable may be from Jan. 31, 1999.

On his drive from the tee box of hole 13, Woods unfortunately launched his ball behind a large boulder near the fairway.

If Woods was to take a drop for his next shot, he would have been given a one-stroke penalty, so Woods and his caddy searched for other alternatives.

After looking over his bad lie and speaking with rules officials, the boulder was deemed a "loose impediment," therefore movable.

So with a little help from a few fans from the gallery, the boulder was moved out of the way and Woods hit his shot without using a drop.

According to a video from the PGA Tour YouTube page, Woods ended up getting a birdie on the hole, shooting a round of 68 and finishing in 3rd place.

The whole incident was definitely an incredible sight to see.

