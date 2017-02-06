'Talk about a 180': Former Cardinals WR Michael Floyd a Super Bowl champion

Despite not playing, former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver turned New England Patriots receiver Michael Floyd will get a ring after the Patriots comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.
Floyd was released by the Cardinals back in December just a few days after he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after the team's game in Miami.
He reportedly had a blood alcohol level of 0.217 after being found unconscious at the wheel of his still-running car by Scottsdale police.
He was eventually signed by the Patriots.
Floyd played in two regular season games for the Patriots finishing with four receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown. He played in one playoff game and was inactive for the AFC championship game.
Now, he's a Super Bowl champion tweeting after the game, "Talk about a 180. #believeinyourself #SuperBowlChampions."
Talk about a 180. #believeinyourself #SuperBowlChampions pic.twitter.com/Z2YVVLlBfJ— MichaelFloyd (@MichaelMFloyd) February 6, 2017
But some were quick to bring up his DUI arrest.
Michael Floyd gets a ring before Larry Fitzgerald.— Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) February 6, 2017
that DUI was the best thing that Ever happened to Michael Floyd— #SDF200 (@LilVoSmith) February 6, 2017
Congratulations to Michael Floyd on the most profitable DUI of 2016!— Scott Howard (@ScottHoward42) February 6, 2017
What's your reaction to Michael Floyd winning a Super Bowl with the Patriots? Share your thoughts on our Facebook or Twitter.
(© 2017 KPNX)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs