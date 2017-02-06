KPNX
Close

'Talk about a 180': Former Cardinals WR Michael Floyd a Super Bowl champion

Hayden Packwood, KPNX 1:31 PM. MST February 06, 2017

Despite not playing, former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver turned New England Patriots receiver Michael Floyd will get a ring after the Patriots comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

Floyd was released by the Cardinals back in December just a few days after he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after the team's game in Miami.

He reportedly had a blood alcohol level of 0.217 after being found unconscious at the wheel of his still-running car by Scottsdale police.

He was eventually signed by the Patriots.

Floyd played in two regular season games for the Patriots finishing with four receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown. He played in one playoff game and was inactive for the AFC championship game.

Now, he's a Super Bowl champion tweeting after the game, "Talk about a 180. #believeinyourself #SuperBowlChampions."

But some were quick to bring up his DUI arrest.

 

 

 

What's your reaction to Michael Floyd winning a Super Bowl with the Patriots? Share your thoughts on our Facebook or Twitter.

(© 2017 KPNX)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories