'Talk about a 180': Former Cardinals WR Michael Floyd a Super Bowl champion

Despite not playing, former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver turned New England Patriots receiver Michael Floyd will get a ring after the Patriots comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

Floyd was released by the Cardinals back in December just a few days after he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after the team's game in Miami.

He reportedly had a blood alcohol level of 0.217 after being found unconscious at the wheel of his still-running car by Scottsdale police.

He was eventually signed by the Patriots.

Floyd played in two regular season games for the Patriots finishing with four receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown. He played in one playoff game and was inactive for the AFC championship game.

Now, he's a Super Bowl champion tweeting after the game, "Talk about a 180. #believeinyourself #SuperBowlChampions."

But some were quick to bring up his DUI arrest.

Michael Floyd gets a ring before Larry Fitzgerald. — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) February 6, 2017

that DUI was the best thing that Ever happened to Michael Floyd — #SDF200 (@LilVoSmith) February 6, 2017

Congratulations to Michael Floyd on the most profitable DUI of 2016! — Scott Howard (@ScottHoward42) February 6, 2017

