Should Chase Field add 'The Chickle'? Let's debate

Would you try "The Chickle?" (Photo: Twitter screenshot)

Chase Field is no stranger to unique foods.

From a Bacon-Wrapped Pretzel Baguette to a Chicken Enchilada Dog, baseball fans have plenty of options to try at a D-Backs game.

But this new creation from the Fresno Grizzlies may be a worthy addition to the Chase Field menu.

The Grizzlies are the AAA affiliate of the Houston Astros and they recently tweeted out a photo of "The Chickle."

Playing @nashvillesounds for 2 more, so doing some Nashville hot chicken in a big pickle. Available tomorrow (12:05) and Thurs (7:05) only. pic.twitter.com/PTzwRIdLI7 — Fresno Grizzlies🐻🌮 (@FresnoGrizzlies) May 17, 2017

Essentially a pickle filed with Nashville hot chicken, this new entree was offered during the last two games of a four game series against the Nashville Sounds.

Do you think the D-Backs should add this "sandwich" to their food lineup?

