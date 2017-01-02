'Documentary' discusses the legend of Cardinals great Rod Tidwell

Before Larry Fitzgerald, there was Rod Tidwell. (Photo: Twitter screenshot)

Before Larry Fitzgerald, there was Rod Tidwell.

Before the Cardinals were chasing Super Bowl aspirations at University of Phoenix Stadium, they called Sun Devil Stadium home and were the focal point of one of the most popular films of the 90s.

"Jerry Maguire."

In the film, actor Cuba Gooding Jr. plays star wide receiver Rod Tidwell, a character who has become a cultural icon since the film debuted in 1996.

From his exuberant personality to his awesome one-liners, Tidwell was one of the most popular Cardinals without actually ever playing a real game.

And to celebrate the film's 20th anniversary, the NFL Network decided to have a little fun.

In a recent tweet from "Good Morning Football," the show shared a trailer of an episode of the popular series "A Football Life" featuring Tidwell as the subject.

Attention Jerry Maguire Fans: Here is what happened to Rod Tidwell. #GMFB https://t.co/yr23fiwfeW — GMFB (@gmfb) December 30, 2016

While the actual episode isn't real, the trailer brings back some nostalgic feelings from the movie.

And it's absolutely fantastic.

