D-Backs pitcher Fernando Rodney is now a US citizen

Before the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Washington Nationals Tuesday, pitcher Fernando Rodney tweeted out some big news.

In a celebratory tweet, Rodney announced that he is now an official citizen of the United States.

Along with the post, Rodney shared a photo of himself holding a review book for the citizenship test.

I'm officially a US citizen 🇺🇸 God bless America & Thank you for the opportunity.

Hijo de Republica Dominicana 🇩🇴 🏹 #Flecha pic.twitter.com/ZyF3xtpDH9 — Fernando Rodney (@F_Rodney56) May 2, 2017

And there was no better place to make his U.S. citizenship official than our nation's capital.

Rodney, 40, has pitched for eight MLB clubs since 2002 and joined the D-Backs last December on a one-year deal.

