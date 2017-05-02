D-Backs pitcher Fernando Rodney is now a US citizen

Before the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Washington Nationals Tuesday, pitcher Fernando Rodney tweeted out some big news.
In a celebratory tweet, Rodney announced that he is now an official citizen of the United States.
Along with the post, Rodney shared a photo of himself holding a review book for the citizenship test.
I'm officially a US citizen 🇺🇸 God bless America & Thank you for the opportunity.— Fernando Rodney (@F_Rodney56) May 2, 2017
Hijo de Republica Dominicana 🇩🇴 🏹 #Flecha pic.twitter.com/ZyF3xtpDH9
And there was no better place to make his U.S. citizenship official than our nation's capital.
Rodney, 40, has pitched for eight MLB clubs since 2002 and joined the D-Backs last December on a one-year deal.
© 2017 KPNX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs