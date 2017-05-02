KPNX
Close

D-Backs pitcher Fernando Rodney is now a US citizen

Gabe Trujillo, KPNX 1:59 PM. MST May 02, 2017

Before the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Washington Nationals Tuesday, pitcher Fernando Rodney tweeted out some big news.

In a celebratory tweet, Rodney announced that he is now an official citizen of the United States.

Along with the post, Rodney shared a photo of himself holding a review book for the citizenship test.

And there was no better place to make his U.S. citizenship official than our nation's capital.

Rodney, 40, has pitched for eight MLB clubs since 2002 and joined the D-Backs last December on a one-year deal.

© 2017 KPNX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories