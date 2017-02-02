Bruce Arians featured in 2017 NFL 'Bad Lip Reading' video

There are plenty of appearances by several NFL stars like Josh Norman, Clay Matthews and Tom Brady, but one man will definitely resonate with Arizona Cardinals fans. (Photo: YouTube Screenshot)

The guys over at the Bad Lip Reading YouTube channel just released the 2017 edition of their NFL series.

There are plenty of appearances by several NFL stars like Josh Norman, Clay Matthews and Tom Brady, but one man will definitely be familiar to Arizona Cardinals fans.

Head Coach Bruce Arians.

The video features Arians in a fiery chat with a referee on the sidelines during a recent game.

Contrary to the video, it's safe to say that the two weren't discussing the feel of the wind on your bare skin.

