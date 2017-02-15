Arizona Baseball team recreates 'Major League' scene in viral video

Arizona Baseball recreated a classic scene from the film, "Major League," with the help of players and coaches. (Photo: Facebook screenshot)

Before the University of Arizona Baseball team called Hi Corbett Field home, another popular club put the Tucson stadium on the pop culture map.

Along with being the previous Spring Training home for the Cleveland Indians, Hi Corbett also made a cameo appearance in the popular sports movie, "Major League."

So to pay homage to this awesome piece of history, Arizona Baseball recreated a classic scene from the film with the help of players and coaches.

The team posted the video to their Facebook page and it has received more than 1,100 shares and 1,400 likes since it was posted.

This is a parody that would certainly make Ricky Vaughn or Willie Mays Hayes smile.

