5 gifs that perfectly sum up how excited we are for Larry Fitzgerald

In case you missed it, Larry Fitzgerald is coming back!
Arizona's favorite wide receiver had a stellar year in 2016. He led the NFL in catches with 107.
According to his dad, "he'll give it one more go" and Cardinals fan couldn't be happier. Seriously.
With all the speculation he would be done after the 2016 season, the news made us feel good immediately.
Then we were pumped for the 2017 season.
Like really pumped.
Then the excitement kicked in.
And once we got home, we just couldn't control ourselves.
Can you tell we're excited?
