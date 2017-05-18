13 years ago today, Randy Johnson was perfect

Randy Johnson of the Arizona Diamondbacks poses with a ball on May 19, 2004 at Turner Field in Atlanta, Georgia. The ball is commemorating his perfect game against the Atlanta Braves on May 18. (Photo: Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

May 18, 2004 is a day Arizona Diamondbacks fans will never forget.

On this day 13 years ago, former D-Back pitcher and Hall of Famer Randy Johnson threw a perfect game against the Atlanta Braves.

According to MLB.com, Johnson is the oldest pitcher to throw a perfect game at 40 years and 7 months.

His performance was truly dominant as he struck out 13 batters in the historic game.

To celebrate the incredible moment, the D-Backs tweeted out a video of the call of the final out.

