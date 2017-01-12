You can't pronounce this complicated town name, but 'Alexa' can

Amazon Echo's voice-activated speaker. (Photo: Amazon)

Whether it's answering at the most inappropriate times, playing Katy Perry at random times during the day thanks to a news story or ordering a dollhouse and four-pounds of cookies for a Texas 6-year-old -- the Amazon Echo has been on the post-Christmas naughty list.

Sorry to say Alexa, but you've got some kinks.

But despite its flaws, this time, Alexa definitely deserves some praise.

In a video tweeted by Llio Angharad, the Welsh food blogger asked Alexa to say the name of the longest place in Europe.

That title belongs to the Welsh town of Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch -- try to say that five times fast!

And although it may look like I just head-butt the keyboard, it's a real thing ... see!

Alexa had no trouble pronouncing it.

And that's not even the longest.

A hill in New Zealand is said to hold the longest place name throughout every English-speaking country: Tetaumatawhakatangihangakoauaotamateaurehaeaturipukapihimaungahoronukupok.

Don't worry, Alexa can say that too.

