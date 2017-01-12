You can't pronounce this complicated town name, but 'Alexa' can

Whether it's answering at the most inappropriate times, playing Katy Perry at random times during the day thanks to a news story or ordering a dollhouse and four-pounds of cookies for a Texas 6-year-old -- the Amazon Echo has been on the post-Christmas naughty list.
Sorry to say Alexa, but you've got some kinks.
But despite its flaws, this time, Alexa definitely deserves some praise.
In a video tweeted by Llio Angharad, the Welsh food blogger asked Alexa to say the name of the longest place in Europe.
That title belongs to the Welsh town of Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch -- try to say that five times fast!
And although it may look like I just head-butt the keyboard, it's a real thing ... see!
Alexa had no trouble pronouncing it.
What's the longest place name in Europe, Alexa? #AmazonEcho #alexa #cymraeg pic.twitter.com/1KnX5ksQB3— Llio Angharad 🤘🏾 (@Llioangharad) January 6, 2017
And that's not even the longest.
A hill in New Zealand is said to hold the longest place name throughout every English-speaking country: Tetaumatawhakatangihangakoauaotamateaurehaeaturipukapihimaungahoronukupok.
Don't worry, Alexa can say that too.
@Llioangharad @D13Creative I asked about that hill in New Zealand. #noseflute pic.twitter.com/rOn981s6UG— Paul Maloney (@p_maloney) January 9, 2017
