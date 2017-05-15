When the beat drops, this toddler can't help but dance

When the beat drops, this toddler busts a move. (Photo: YouTube screenshot)

For many music fans, Bruno Mars' music is infectious.

The moment his songs come on the radio, you can't help but dance and sing along.

And this adorable toddler is no different.

This YouTube video uploaded by Ethan Than is capturing the hearts of the internet as we are introduced to Maddie, the latest online sensation.

The video shows the toddler listening to Mars' hit song "Uptown Funk" while riding in her car seat. Everything seems relatively normal until the 0:35 mark.

Browser does not support iframes.

As soon as the beat drops, Maddie breaks out dancing, showing off her sassy moves.

What can we say? When the mood strikes, the rhythm can't be contained.

© 2017 KPNX-TV