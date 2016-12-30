What trends can beer lovers expect in 2017?

Folks at Lets Grab a Beer serve up new trends you can expect to see in brewing next year. (Photo: NBC)

As the year comes to an end, the folks at Let’s Grab a Beer tapped several beer experts to serve up predictions for beer in the new year.

One trend beer lovers can look out for is sweeter flavors.

Flavored beers like grape, pineapple and coconut could become more prominent in food pairings, such as desserts.

Smoky brews are another possible 2017 trend.

While smoked flavor profiles have been popular in the spirits category, look for them to make an appearance in beer.

