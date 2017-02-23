What to expect when you're an expecting giraffe

(Photo: Halie Cook/KPNX) Phoenix Zoo officials briefed us on what to expect to see while watching Giraffe cam.

First it was eagle cam, now the baby animal mania continues with a giraffe who could give birth at any moment in New York.

15-year-old April has taken the internet by storm with giraffe cam out of the Animal Adventure Park.

The first thing you will see is the front feet followed by the nose. After the calf is out past its shoulders it will fall to the ground.

“The big thing about giraffe is that they give birth standing up so you don’t usually see that with a mammal that big," said Liesel King, the collection manager for the Hoof Stock Trail. "An adult giraffe is somewhere in the 16 to 17-foot range from the top of their head so the drop can easily be 6 feet to the ground."

Usually the calf will be walking within an hour of being born.

"Mom will usually investigate it, be working on cleaning it and smelling it. It will start moving around. They get to their feet fairly quickly -- in the wild they need to be up and moving fast to be able to avoid predators," said King.

Giraffe cam did draw some unwanted attention when it was taken down by YouTube early Thursday morning but it has since returned to the web.

Eagle cam had thousands of fans and now it looks as though giraffe cam is going to follow in its footsteps.

"They are charismatic animals, so they get a little extra attention cause a lot of people are always interested in them," said King.

