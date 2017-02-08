What football fans should do now that the Super Bowl is over

Fans cheering in red shirts. (Photo: dolgachov via Thinkstock)

Go outside.

Seriously.

It's, like, really pretty in Arizona right now.

You can even go outside Friday night and see a full moon, a comet and an eclipse ALL IN ONE NIGHT.

No more wasting your time waiting for the beauty.

Sure, you could stay in and binge-watch some shows, but science says you'll be happier if you go see some things in real life and save the indoor activities for July.

