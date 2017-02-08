What football fans should do now that the Super Bowl is over

Go outside.
Seriously.
It's, like, really pretty in Arizona right now.
PHOTOS: Weather and nature photos 2017
You can even go outside Friday night and see a full moon, a comet and an eclipse ALL IN ONE NIGHT.
No more wasting your time waiting for the beauty.
PHOTOS: 2016 weather and nature photos
Sure, you could stay in and binge-watch some shows, but science says you'll be happier if you go see some things in real life and save the indoor activities for July.
PHOTOS: Sunset across Arizona
