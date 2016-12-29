Wendy the Wallaby can't get enough of this man's sweet guitar skills

In a recent video uploaded to YouTube by Nashvile-based Australian musician Joe Robinson, Wendy the Wallaby can be seen listening to an acoustic performance of "Uli's Jump." (Photo: YouTube screenshot)

Who doesn't enjoy a good acoustic guitar performance?

Not many, including this adorable wild wallaby.

In a recent video uploaded to YouTube by Nashvile-based Australian musician Joe Robinson, Wendy the Wallaby can be seen listening to an acoustic performance of "Uli's Jump."

Browser does not support iframes.

Robinson plays the guitar as Wendy calmly stands by and enjoys the show.

Looks like Robinson found a new fan.

Copyright 2016 KPNX