Watch Jimmy Fallon's amazing cold open for the 2017 Golden Globes

It was quite a night for the stars of film and television at the 2017 Golden Globes.

Jimmy Fallon hosted the star-studded affair and everyone eagerly awaited to see how he'd manage the evening's festivities.

But before they started handing out the hardware, viewers were treated to a very entertaining performance from "The Tonight Show" host.

Inspired by the romantic musical hit, "La La Land," Fallon was joined by several stars in a musical performance to kick off the show. Some of those joining Fallon included Nicole Kidman, Amy Adams, John Travolta and "Mr. Robot's" Rami Malek.

Besides Fallon's performance, another memorable moment was "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown unleashing an amazing rap, backed by her just-as-amazing kid cast mates.

In case you missed it, here's a video of the incredible medley.

