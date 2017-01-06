KPNX
VIDEO: Bandit puts large fossil in pants, walks out of store

Michael Nowels, KPNX 5:07 PM. MST January 06, 2017

Police in Fort Collins, Colorado are asking for the public's help in identifying the "Bedrock Bandit."

The man was caught on surveillance video shoving a sizable fossil down his pants.

His ambition is quite impressive, choosing the dinner plate-sized pyritized ammonite fossil over a smaller one, which would certainly be easier to conceal.

Here's the video, via a tweet from Fort Collins police:

I'm not one to advocate theft but I can admire someone shooting his shot.

If you somehow recognize this man, call Fort Collins PD at 970-221-6540.

