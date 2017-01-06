VIDEO: Bandit puts large fossil in pants, walks out of store

Police in Fort Collins, Colorado are asking for the public's help in identifying the "Bedrock Bandit."
The man was caught on surveillance video shoving a sizable fossil down his pants.
His ambition is quite impressive, choosing the dinner plate-sized pyritized ammonite fossil over a smaller one, which would certainly be easier to conceal.
Here's the video, via a tweet from Fort Collins police:
A Theft of Prehistoric Proportions: Help ID this Bedrock Bandit who stole a valuable Pyritized Ammonite fossil by concealing it in his pants pic.twitter.com/pYNY0FSWA9— Fort Collins Police (@FCPolice) January 6, 2017
I'm not one to advocate theft but I can admire someone shooting his shot.
If you somehow recognize this man, call Fort Collins PD at 970-221-6540.
(© 2017 KPNX)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs