This toddler's awesome haka dance hits you right in the feels

Can this toddler's haka dance be cute AND intimidating? (Photo: Facebook screenshot)

Some people just got it.

And this adorable toddler definitely has IT.

The internet is currently overwhelmed with cuteness from a viral video showcasing a toddler's adorable, and powerful, haka dance.

According to Mashable, Herea Winitana from Rotorua, New Zealand shared the video online, and it's easy to see why this kid's moves are a hit.

The traditional dance is a powerful show of Maōri culture and the displays are internationally known due to its prominent use in sports like rugby.

This toddler is a cute Maōri warrior that hits us right in the feels.

If that video wasn't enough for you, here's another haka dance video uploaded by Maori Worldwide.

