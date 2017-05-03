This toddler's awesome haka dance hits you right in the feels

Some people just got it.
And this adorable toddler definitely has IT.
The internet is currently overwhelmed with cuteness from a viral video showcasing a toddler's adorable, and powerful, haka dance.
According to Mashable, Herea Winitana from Rotorua, New Zealand shared the video online, and it's easy to see why this kid's moves are a hit.
The traditional dance is a powerful show of Maōri culture and the displays are internationally known due to its prominent use in sports like rugby.
This toddler is a cute Maōri warrior that hits us right in the feels.
If that video wasn't enough for you, here's another haka dance video uploaded by Maori Worldwide.
