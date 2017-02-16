This tiny kitten livestream will take over your life

Stop whatever you're doing and watch this "purrfect" livestream right "meow."
OK, all puns aside, if you have some free time, you definitely need to check out these adorable kittens in a tiny house.
The streaming webcams were created by Icelandic news site, Nútíminn, and are aptly named "Keeping Up with the Kattarshians."
According to Mashable, the streams were created to bring awareness to stray cats and help them find a home.
The project was approved by the Icelandic Humane Society and one of the cats has already been adopted.
The site has also shared numerous highlight videos of the kittens on their Facebook page.
If you find yourself watching these kittens for hours and notice a sharp decline in your productivity, we sincerely apologize.
(© 2017 KPNX)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs