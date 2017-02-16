This tiny kitten livestream will take over your life

This livestream of kittens playing in a tiny house is everything. (Photo: Facebook screenshot)

Stop whatever you're doing and watch this "purrfect" livestream right "meow."

OK, all puns aside, if you have some free time, you definitely need to check out these adorable kittens in a tiny house.

The streaming webcams were created by Icelandic news site, Nútíminn, and are aptly named "Keeping Up with the Kattarshians."

Camera 1:

Browser does not support iframes.

Camera 2:

Browser does not support iframes.

Camera 3:

Browser does not support iframes.

According to Mashable, the streams were created to bring awareness to stray cats and help them find a home.

The project was approved by the Icelandic Humane Society and one of the cats has already been adopted.

Browser does not support iframes.

The site has also shared numerous highlight videos of the kittens on their Facebook page.

If you find yourself watching these kittens for hours and notice a sharp decline in your productivity, we sincerely apologize.

(© 2017 KPNX)