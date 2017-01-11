This spinning ice circle in a Washington river leaves the internet mesmerized

If you're looking to take a moment to relax from your busy day, here's a video that will help.
In a recent video uploaded to YouTube, Kaylyn Messer captured an amazing occurrence on a Washington state river involving a circular slab of ice.
According to Mashable, the Snoqualmie River near North Bend, Washington flowed as a disc of ice spun in place.
But before you start hypothesizing some other-worldly explanation, this occurrence is completely natural.
The circular slabs of ice forms on the outer bends in rivers. The accelerating water then creates a rotation, and as the ice spins, it grinds against other surrounding ice, smoothing it into a circle.
Mother Nature is full of awesome surprises.
