This spinning ice circle in a Washington river leaves the internet mesmerized

In a recent video uploaded to YouTube, Kaylyn Messer captured an amazing occurrence on a Washington state river involving a circular slab of ice.

According to Mashable, the Snoqualmie River near North Bend, Washington flowed as a disc of ice spun in place.

But before you start hypothesizing some other-worldly explanation, this occurrence is completely natural.

The circular slabs of ice forms on the outer bends in rivers. The accelerating water then creates a rotation, and as the ice spins, it grinds against other surrounding ice, smoothing it into a circle.

Mother Nature is full of awesome surprises.

