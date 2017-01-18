This sea lion is absolutely mesmerized by a guy's hand

If you ever visit Missouri, be sure to stop by the St. Louis Zoo and check out their sea lions. (Photo: YouTube screenshot)

And if you need some additional convincing, here's an adorable video that you must watch.

Shared on YouTube by Brendan Crowley, the video shows a playful sea lion becoming mesmerized by a man's hand as he places it on the aquarium glass.

The sea lion proceeds to follow the movements of the man's hands during the 43-second clip.

It's a pretty impressive display from someone who isn't even a certified trainer.

Bravo to the man and sea lion for putting on a great impromptu show.

