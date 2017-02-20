This pug back scratcher video will brighten your day

This dog has a furry friend ready to lend a hand, or paw. (Photo: YouTube screenshot)

We've all had them.

Those annoying itches right in the middle of your back that seem impossible to reach.

Well, luckily for this dog, he's got a furry friend ready to lend a hand, or paw.

In this YouTube video uploaded by Storyful Rights Management, a little Pug helps scratch the back of his much larger doggie friend.

And by the looks of that leg kick, the little guy might have hit the spot. What are friends for?

