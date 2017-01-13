KPNX
This pregnant mom actually wore a Chewbacca mask while in labor

Gabe Trujillo, KPNX 10:56 AM. MST January 13, 2017

Katie Stricker Curtis had a pretty awesome beginning to 2017.

On Jan. 3, she gave birth to her first child. But giving birth isn't the only reason it's a special start to 2017.

Her birth also went viral.

While in labor, Curtis was filmed wearing a Chewbacca mask in her hospital bed. And the hilarious footage was then shared on Facebook.

Since it's posting, the video has received more than 760,000 views.

According to the Today Show, Curtis' new baby is a girl, Jayden Lee.

Before little Jayden even made it into the world, her mom was already in the running for coolest mom ever.

