This pilot is capturing some incredible photos of lightning and thunderstorms

If you're on Instagram, you need to follow Santiago Borja ASAP.
The pilot and photographer is wowing the internet with some truly amazing photos from the cockpit of an airplane.
From lightning to thunderstorms, the images he's captured are stunning.
For those who think flying an aircraft and taking photos may be dangerous, don't worry. According to designtaxi.com, Borja snaps his photos while off duty.
If you would like to see more of Borja's work, check out his Instagram profile or official website.
