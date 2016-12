The folks at the Toronto Zoo have struck internet gold with their latest panda video. (Photo: YouTube screenshot)

Cute video alert!

The folks at the Toronto Zoo have struck internet gold with their latest video.

Recently posted to their YouTube channel, the clip features a giant panda named Da Mao playing around with a snowman.

Browser does not support iframes.

It's safe to assume that Da Mao loves snow, but trespassing snowmen are strictly prohibited in his sanctuary.

All we can say is: ADORABLE!

