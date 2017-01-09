This kid's 'reading' of 'The Book of Joy' is absolutely precious

If you haven't had a chance to read "The Book of Joy" by the Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu, don't worry, this kid has you covered. (Photos: Instagram screenshot)

If you haven't had a chance to read "The Book of Joy" by the Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu, don't worry, this kid has you covered.

In a recent video uploaded to Instagram by Sam Woulidge, her son, Seb, is shown pretending to read the self-help book.

Some of Seb's instructions include being kind to animals, getting plenty of sleep, reading books and, best of all, remembering to play.

Seb 'reading' from The Book of Joy. ##dalailama #archbishopdesmondtutu #lifelessons A video posted by Sam Woulidge (@samwoulidge) on Jan 3, 2017 at 1:14am PST

It sounds like Seb is well on his way to writing a book of his own one day.

