This girl tried to throw out the trash, and fails magnificently

An unfortunate trash toss turned this girl into an internet hero. (Photo: Twitter screenshot)

Throwing out the trash is one of the more horrible household chores.

Lugging around a bag filled with foul-smelling leftovers and empty boxes and bottles is a tedious task we all must bear.

But when you think it couldn't be any worse, out walks Natalie Smith.

Smith has become an internet sensation after a tweet of her unfortunate trash toss has gone viral.

my flatmate has just peaked pic.twitter.com/ZInx8T0u1R — emily holt (@em__holt) May 7, 2017

According to Mashable, the tweet was posted by Smith's flatmate Emily Holt, a University of Nottingham student.

The tweet is conquering social media as it's already received more than 100,000 retweets and 250,000 likes. Smith's claim to fame is so far-reaching that she even updated her Twitter bio to read, " the girl who split the bin bag."

It may have been a mess and tough to clean up, but it's a small price to pay for internet glory.

© 2017 KPNX-TV