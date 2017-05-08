This girl tried to throw out the trash, and fails magnificently

Throwing out the trash is one of the more horrible household chores.
Lugging around a bag filled with foul-smelling leftovers and empty boxes and bottles is a tedious task we all must bear.
But when you think it couldn't be any worse, out walks Natalie Smith.
Smith has become an internet sensation after a tweet of her unfortunate trash toss has gone viral.
my flatmate has just peaked pic.twitter.com/ZInx8T0u1R— emily holt (@em__holt) May 7, 2017
According to Mashable, the tweet was posted by Smith's flatmate Emily Holt, a University of Nottingham student.
The tweet is conquering social media as it's already received more than 100,000 retweets and 250,000 likes. Smith's claim to fame is so far-reaching that she even updated her Twitter bio to read, " the girl who split the bin bag."
It may have been a mess and tough to clean up, but it's a small price to pay for internet glory.
