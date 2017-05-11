This first-grader's spelling error is hilariously inappropriate

Kids misspell the darndest things. (Photo: Reddit screenshot)

Kids say the darndest things, even when they spell words incorrectly.

Everyone across the internet is getting a good chuckle from a photo posted online by Redditor desmondsdecker.

The photo shows a completed assignment from a friend's first grader, which asks students to fill in answers about their mother.

Some of the answers were accurate; one response had an answer was hilariously inappropriate.

At the bottom of the paper, the sentence reads, "She loves to eat _____." The student wanted to write "peanuts," but the misspelled food item conveyed something a little more... adult.

According to this student, mom loves to eat, "penus".

Of course, the child intended to write the word "peanuts", but it ended up being something a little less innocent.

At the very least, this mom and dad now have a funny memento to embarrass their kid for years to come.

© 2017 KPNX-TV