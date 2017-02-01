This chart shows what time kids should go to bed

What time does your child go to bed? (Photo: KQ 94.5 via Facebook)

A graph showing suggested bedtimes for children went viral. Not everyone agrees with the information.

The graph suggests bedtimes for elementary school-aged children based on what time they need to wake up.

The graph shows 5-year-olds should sleep 11 hours and 15 minutes, starting as early as 6:45 p.m. It goes up to 12-year-olds, who should sleep 9 hours and 45 minutes.

The post was shared by a radio station and countless other pages. It's not clear how this guide was established or if it is based on specific research.

Experts recommend 5- and 6-year-olds get 10 to 12 hours of sleep, and 7- to 12-year-olds get 10 to 11 hours of sleep.

Many parents weighed in on the post. Some talked about the importance of sleep in childhood development. Others talked about how it may be unrealistic for average families.

"There is no way I can put my daughter to bed at 6:45pm when we're just getting home and eating dinner at that time. I consider 8:30pm a good night," Erika Cohen Maddaluno said on Facebook.

"My kids will not sleep as long as this is suggesting. If we put them to bed at 6:45 they would be up at 4am." said Tara Christine Ramsey.

