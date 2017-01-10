These pups take their human on a glorious snowboard ride

We can't tell who's having more fun, the man, or his dogs. (Photos: YouTube screenshot)

Since the Valley rarely sees any snowfall, we generally have to take a trip up north to the high country to see the white stuff.

And for those of us who can't fit a road trip into our schedules, we must stick to admiring the snow from our computer screens or mobile phones.

If you fall into this category, then this video is for you.

Uploaded to YouTube by Stephen Mann, the video shows him taking a ride on his snowboard as his two dogs, Cabot and Barney, pull him down a snowy road.

We can't tell who's having more fun, Mann or his dogs.

