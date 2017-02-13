These photos of an officer and his pup partner are adorable

These two show the "ruff" side of taking photos.
Levi Knach is a law-enforcement officer for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and his recent photos with his K-9 partner, Kenobi, are winning over the internet.
Getting your photo taken for work is normally a cut-and-dry process, but when you throw in an adorable and furry sidekick, hilarity is sure to ensue.
Just take a look for yourself.
The photos were posted to the Indiana DNR Law Enforcement Facebook page and people can't get enough of them.
After a few funny shots, the two finally gather enough will power to pause for a serious photo.
We don't know about you, but we think the outtake photos might be the best ones of the group.
