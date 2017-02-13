KPNX
These photos of an officer and his pup partner are adorable

Gabe Trujillo, KPNX 9:32 AM. MST February 13, 2017

These two show the "ruff" side of taking photos.

Levi Knach is a law-enforcement officer for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and his recent photos with his K-9 partner, Kenobi, are winning over the internet.

Getting your photo taken for work is normally a cut-and-dry process, but when you throw in an adorable and furry sidekick, hilarity is sure to ensue.

Just take a look for yourself. 

The photos were posted to the Indiana DNR Law Enforcement Facebook page and people can't get enough of them.

After a few funny shots, the two finally gather enough will power to pause for a serious photo.

We don't know about you, but we think the outtake photos might be the best ones of the group.

(© 2017 KPNX)


