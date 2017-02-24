"The Voice" judges perform "Waterfalls." (Photo: Facebook screenshot)

When it comes to having "the voice," "The Voice" judges have got it.

Season 12 of the competition starts Monday only on 12 News and in preparation of the show's triumphant return, Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Alicia Keys and Gwen Stefani are getting the singing started with a performance of "Waterfalls."

Shelton shared a video of the group performing TLC's classic R&B hit with the caption "'Waterfalls' like you’ve never heard it before!"

Would you turn your chair for this performance?

