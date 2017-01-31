The smarter pet: Cats or dogs?

(Photo: ThinkStock Images)

It's the great debate that pet owners have had for years.

Are cats or dogs smarter?

A new study found they might be equally smart.

The study included dozens of cats and dogs -- using food as a way to test their memory.

The results found that it really depends on your pet.

Some cats and dogs are equally as smart while other cats and dogs are equally not so smart.

