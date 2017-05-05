The 5 most important moments of that deflating Pikachu dance video

Men rush out to save a deflating Pikachu dancer. (Photo: Screengrab from Green Lime's YouTube)

By now you've seen it.

That poor deflating Pikachu was dragged off stage at the Pokémon World Festival 2017 in Songdo, South Korea in embarrassing fashion.

But what happened to cause such a sad turn for one Pikachu whose shining moment in the spotlight became a calamity?

Here is our completely speculative analysis of how it all went wrong:

1. Hopping into the spotlight

It's clear after further review that one of the moves when the lead Pikachu stepped out in front of the crew led to the deflation. But which move was it?

My money is the twist-and-shake at 1:04.

2. Existential dread

Once the ears flop and the face droops, the deflation is clear. The Pikachu starts to struggle continuing its dance, swimming in the the suit.

Imagine trying to dance with a blanket enveloping your entire body, then imagine it happening in front of a crowd, then imagine that video going viral.

The panic of possible suffocation in a Pokémon sets in, or at least the fear of melting into a Pikachu-flavored puddle.

3. The rescue

Is the white-shirted man an agent of the operation or is he simply a good Samaritan?

It appears the suited men who come into frame after him are initially working to remove him from the dance area and get him away from Slumping Pika, but then they realize he's actually on their team.

Why they choose to go through the crowd of dancing Pikachus to rescue him is beyond me. Maybe there was no cover to the sides of the frame, but upending the rest of the routine seems destructive to the overall fabric of the performance.

4. Act like nothing's wrong

The remaining Pikachus soldier on without their leader, but there's an obvious hole in their formations.

Still, I commend their dedication to finish the performance. After all, you can't stop the beat.

5. Slump's return

With only 30 seconds left in the video, the crowd goes wild! The injured Pikachu is reinflated and ready to return to action.

The organizers' dedication to these Pikas is on full display as guardians hold both hands to walk the poor Pokémon back into formation. But after just a couple steps on his own, it's clear his return is as ill-fated as Arrested Development's return for a fourth season (he'd made a huge mistake, in other words).

It just wasn't in the cards.

