The 10 best Valentine's Day TV episodes

Love is in the air. And on your TV.

Valentine’s Day is here, and while it may be causing drama and comedy in your life, it's absolutely messing with things in the lives of your favorite TV characters. In honor of the holiday, we rounded up the 10 best Valentine’s-themed TV episodes. Some are romantic, some are less-so, but they’re all worth watching.

1. Buffy the Vampire Slayer Season 2 Episode 16: “Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered.”

Love hurts, as Buffy proved with this classic episode. When trying to win back his ex (who dumped him on Valentine’s Day), Xander (Nicholas Brendon) turns to magic -- but ends up with the entire female population of Sunnydale, Calif., hounding after him. It’s funny until it’s not funny at all.

2. Parks and Recreation Season 2 Episode 16: “Galentine’s Day.”

Parks and Rec loves love, and so its Valentine’s episodes were always a treat. While “Operation Ann” in Season 4 is a good entry, “Galentine’s Day” wins us over with the introduction of our other favorite February holiday: Galentine's Day. The day when you celebrate your female friends with brunch and gifts and love. Better than chocolate and roses by a mile.

3. 30 Rock Season 4 Episode 13: “Anna Howard Shaw Day.”

"Happy Valentine's Day, No One!" Oh, Liz. Left without a ride after a Valentine’s Day root canal, our dear Lemon ends up on a drug-induced hallucination of all her former lovers. It is not, shall we say, a good dream.

4. The Simpsons Season 4 Episode 15: “I Love Lisa.”

The lesson we all learn from this episode is simple: Never send a pity Valentine’s card. Or you may end up humiliating someone on national TV. Poor Ralph.

5. Arrested Development Season 1 Episode 12: “Marta Complex.”

I’ve made a huge mistake. There was never going to be a particularly happy ending to the Michael/Marta/G.O.B. love triangle in the distinctly un-sentimental Arrested Development’s first season. But even though their attraction is short-lived, Michael and Marta share some lovely moments in this episode. Too bad the Bluths never get the happy ending.

6. Modern Family Season 1 Episode 15: “My Funky Valentine.”

In this episode, Modern Family gave us Phil's (Ty Burrell) alter-ego “Clive Bixby,” and perhaps the funniest bit in the show’s run, where Claire (Julie Bowen) is trapped on an escalator wearing a coat... and nothing else.

7. Friends Season 1 Episode 14: “The One With the Candy Hearts.”

Oh. My. God. Friends got a lot of mileage out of Janice over its 10 season run, but one of our favorite appearances from Maggie Wheeler’s nasally character is in this episode, when she and Chandler are set up on a blind date on Valentine’s Day. The night goes a little too well, leading to the titular candy hearts that read, “Chan and Jan Forever.” Just what you want to hear from an ex!

8. The Office Season 7 Episode 15: “PDA.”

The Office gave us plenty of couples to root for over the years, but Michael (Steve Carell) and Holly (Amy Ryan) hold a special place in our hearts. As the title of the episode suggests, this particular Valentine’s Day was all about the pair not being able to keep their hands off each other. It’s cute until you remember they are in an office. And Holly works for HR. But all is forgotten when Michael says “I love you” for the first time.

9. Orange is the New Black Season 2 Episode 6: “You Also Have a Pizza.”

Holidays in Litchfield always make for excellent Orange is the New Black episodes, whether it’s Crazy Eyes singing at Christmas or the panic on Mother’s Day. In Season 2, the show looks in on how its many characters view love, with a special emphasis on Poussey’s (Samira Wiley) dedication to love in her heartbreaking flashback.

10. New Girl Season 1 Episode 13: “Valentine’s Day.”

New Girl understands that single people don’t disappear on VDay. In this Season 1 outing, Jess (Zooey Deschanel) finds herself single on the holiday for the first time, and enlists Schmidt (Max Greenfield) as her wingman. Hijinx -- and the utterance of “YOUTHS!” -- ensue.

