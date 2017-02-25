Teen couldn't see colors until this moment

Kayla Jackson hesitates as she tries on her gift - glasses that allow her to see color. (Photo: Chillicothe (Ohio) Gazette)

CHILLICOTHE, OH -- Kayla Jackson thought she had won a raffle. And that was the plan all along.

But when the Southeastern High School sophomore left her seat and went toward the front of her band classroom Thursday night, she wasn't aware that not only had she not won any type of raffle, but her life was about to change forever.

Jackson, 15, was prescribed a medication in 2012 to help her with anxiety and depression. For some reason, the drug stripped her of her ability to see color.

Since then, Jackson has dreamed in color but has only seen shades of yellow in reality.

"I became color blind," Jackson said. "I have protanopia. Today, my pep band called me to the front of the room and surprised me. You kind of don't realize how much you're missing until it's all revealed to you. This goes down in history as one of the best days of my life."

In an effort headed by Southeastern juniors Micah Violette and Kylie Jordan, Jackson's pep band surprised her with a pair of EnChroma glasses — a product that prides itself on "color for the color blind."

The glasses are costly, ranging from $299 to $429. But that didn't stop Violette and Jordan from concocting a plan.

"Kayla told us about how this all started in 2012," Violette said. "She didn't have any recollection of what colors look like. She told me that she has dreams sometimes where she sees colors and recognizes them. But when she wakes up, it's completely different."

Jackson also told her friends about the EnChroma glasses and that she had been raising money to buy a pair.

That's when Violette and Jordan began a GoFundMe account to raise the money for their friend and lift a heavy burden off her shoulders.

"The glasses were around $460," Jordan said. "We raised $500. We posted the page on Facebook because Kayla doesn't have a Facebook and we wanted this to be a surprise. Most people don't even know she's color blind. She doesn't like to call a lot of attention to herself. Not many of the other pep band members even knew this was going to happen."

When Violette presented Jackson with the glasses, she understandably broke down in tears. But when she put them on, her face lit up like a Christmas tree.

"It's just crazy these guys would do that," Jackson said. "It's just really amazing. When I put them on, I felt, it was amazing. I felt kind of sick. I just wanted to cry. I saw the world correctly for the first time in forever. It's kind of like watching a movie you haven't seen since you were really little. Not only does it bring back memories but it's just so cool."

Immediately after realizing what the world had to offer, Jackson and her friends went outside to see the sunset. It was the first sunset she'd seen in over five years.

Jackson plays percussion in the pep band and has even nabbed a leading role in the school's newest theater production, "Grease." When she plays OIivia Newton-John's iconic character, Sandy, she'll not only be doing what she loves to do but she'll also be in doing it in full color.

"I can't even explain how thankful I am," Jackson said. "I've got the best friends I could ever ask for. This means more than they know."

