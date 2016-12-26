KPNX
Stunned stars react to George Michael's death

George Michael,53, past away Sunday night due to heart attack.

Andrea Mandell , USA TODAY , KPNX 12:54 PM. MST December 26, 2016

The sudden death of pop singer George Michael rocked the entertainment community on Christmas Day.

Many took to social media to share their memories and grief.

Ellen DeGeneres said she was "so sad."

Many stars expressed their shock.

George Takei borrowed a bittersweet lyric from one of Wham!'s biggest hits.

James Corden and Mark Ronson shared early memories.

William Shatner and LeAnn Rimes expressed the grief of many.

Rob Lowe said that Michael had the "voice of an angel."

Melissa Etheridge recalled a shared photo shoot with the star.

 

