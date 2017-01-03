Sunset at McDowell Sonoran Preserve. (Photo: Lynn Susswein)

Looking to to stick with your New Year's resolutions? Head over to Scottsdale.

According to a new study, Scottsdale is one of the best cities for keeping a New Year's health resolution.

The city made it into the top 3 on WalletHub's recent list of "2017’s Best & Worst Cities for Keeping Your New Year’s Resolutions."

In creating the list, the personal-finance website analyzed the 150 most-populated U.S. cities using 48 different metrics including such things as adult obesity, income growth and employment outlook.

At No. 3, Scottsdale was praised for its weight loss and getting-in-shape potential.

"Scottsdale has the most gyms per 100,000 residents, 64.6, which is 36 times more than in Greensboro, North Carolina, the city with the fewest at 1.8," a spokesperson for WalletHub said in a release.

Another Arizona city, Gilbert, had the "lowest average wedding cost as share of median household income."

Out of the 150 cities compared, Detroit ranked as the worst for New Year's resolutions.

