Study: 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' is Arizona's favorite rom-com

As people across the state get ready to curl up with their significant other, dog, cat or pillow for a Valentine's Day romantic comedy, the question is, what will everyone be watching?

Arizonans will be turning on Academy Award–nominated "My Big Fat Greek Wedding," according to research by Decluttr.

The online resell site tracked Google search data from each state to find America’s favorite rom-com.

Out of all the hilarious romantic movies this generation and others have produced, "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" came in third place, being the top-searched rom-com in seven states, including Arizona.

And the most popular overall, according to the results? That title belongs to "Love Actually," which topped searches in 10 states.

Second place went to Reese Witherspoon’s "Sweet Home Alabama," which of course topped the charts in the state it's set in.

