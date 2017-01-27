Study: Dogs are happier listening to soft rock and reggae

A dog dressed in a reggae costume attends the Halloween Dog Costume Parade in Long Beach, California on Oct. 31, 2010. (Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

The next time you decide to bust out some tunes in the car or at home, make sure they're puppy approved.

According to a recent study by the University of Glasgow and the Scottish SPCA, dogs are happier listening to soft rock or reggae.

The research took place at the Scottish SPCA Centre in Dumbarton, Scotland and studied the canine response to different types of music. To complete the study, researchers played several types of music for dogs and analyzed their response and behavior.

In a recent release from the Scottish SPCA, PhD student Amy Bowman said the research clearly shows that music has an effect on a dog’s behavior.

Professor Neil Evans also added, “Overall, the response to different genres was mixed highlighting the possibility that like humans, our canine friends have their own individual music preferences."

“That being said, reggae music and soft rock showed the highest positive changes in behavior.”

Currently, the centers in both Glasgow and Edinburgh have the ability to pipe music into their kennels. In the future, all of the centers will be able to offer their dogs a canine-approved playlist with the hopes of extending this research to other species in the charity’s care.

In 2015, the Scottish SPCA and University of Glasgow released a study showing that classical music also helped dogs relax.

In this Facebook video, it appears Steph the dog may prefer "You Are My Sunshine" over Darth Vader's "Imperial March" from "Star Wars."

Does this video help confirm the studies' findings? Could dogs have specific musical tastes just like humans? We'll let you decide.

