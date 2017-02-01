Study: Coffee add-ins are ruining your diet

Cup of coffee. (Photo: Thinkstock)

Sorry coffee drinkers, that morning pick-me-up may be busting your diet. That's according to a new study from the University of Illinois.

However, the actual coffee isn't to blame. It's the sugar most of us add to it.

The study examined the nutritional implications of coffee or tea with add-ins.

Scientists say an estimated 67 percent of Americans drink coffee with add-ins, like sugars, syrups and creamers.

The study found that those who drink plain black coffee consume roughly 69 fewer total calories.

