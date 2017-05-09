Study: Arizona is one of the worst states for working moms

(Photo: Thinkstock)

Only Alabama, Louisiana and Nevada are worse than Arizona when it comes to providing a good quality of life for working U.S. moms, according to a new study from WalletHub.

The personal-finance website ranked the states and the District of Columbia in three areas: child care, professional opportunities and work-life balance.

Arizona ranked 48th overall and toward the bottom in all three categories: 43rd for child care, 46th for professional opportunities and 48th for work-life balance.

Vermont, according to the study, is the best state for working moms followed by Minnesota and then New Jersey.

New York also cracked the top 10 for best states.

Click here to see the best and worst overall states for working moms.

© 2017 KPNX-TV