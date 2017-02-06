'Stranger Things' Super Bowl teaser has us yearning for Halloween

Season two of "Stranger Things" is set to be released on Halloween. (Photo: Twtter screenshot)

Is it Halloween yet?

During the Patriots' dramatic 34-28 win in Super Bowl LI, Netflix unleashed a new teaser for season two of their hit sci-fi series, "Stranger Things."

And from the looks of it, Mike, Will, Dustin and the rest of the gang could be in for quite the adventure.

While it was only a quick snippet of what we can expect for the upcoming season, it looks like the Upside Down, along with a new, terrifying creature, may be crossing over to wreak havok in our reality.

Season two is set to be released on Halloween.

After watching this teaser, on a scale from one to 10, our excitement is at:

