'Stranger Things' Super Bowl teaser has us yearning for Halloween

Gabe Trujillo, KPNX 7:25 AM. MST February 06, 2017

Is it Halloween yet?

During the Patriots' dramatic 34-28 win in Super Bowl LI, Netflix unleashed a new teaser for season two of their hit sci-fi series, "Stranger Things."

And from the looks of it, Mike, Will, Dustin and the rest of the gang could be in for quite the adventure.

While it was only a quick snippet of what we can expect for the upcoming season, it looks like the Upside Down, along with a new, terrifying creature, may be crossing over to wreak havok in our reality.

Season two is set to be released on Halloween.

After watching this teaser, on a scale from one to 10, our excitement is at:

