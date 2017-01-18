Steve Carell announces 'Office' return just to rile us all up

Actor Steve Carell attends the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo: Mike Windle/Getty Images)

Steve Carell chose to break hearts Wednesday.

He tweeted an amazing announcement that The Office, the show that propelled him to stardom, was returning to NBC.

There was much rejoicing and excitement across Twitter.

But then Carell made another tweet. A sadder tweet.

Wait, sorry. I meant "Will and Grace" (Typo) — Steve Carell (@SteveCarell) January 18, 2017

And we're all pretty excited Will & Grace will be returning to NBC (and 12 News!), but Office fans were pretty upset with Steve.

You got us, Carell, and we're not even sure why. At least we'll have Will & Grace to drown our misery.

Read Twitter's recap of Carell's trolling here.

