Starbucks unveils new egg bites for breakfast

Starbucks is unveiling a new menu item, which will be available next Tuesday.

The coffee chain is releasing a new egg snack item to boost food sales.

Starbucks is now selling sous vide egg bites. These grab and go egg snacks can include bacon or peppers.

The company says this was an easy way to appease customers who wanted more breakfast options with more protein. And they cost about $4 for two egg bites.

