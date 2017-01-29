Starbucks plans to hire 10,000 refugees

Starbucks said it will be hiring 10,000 refugees over the next five years.

The hiring is in response to President Donald Trump's ban of Syrian refugees and temporary ban of immigrants from seven Muslim-majority nations.

A statement released by Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz said the coffee chain will be hiring in stores worldwide and in the U.S.

Here in the U.S., Shultz said the company will focus on hiring immigrants "who have served with U.S. troops as interpreters and support personnel."

