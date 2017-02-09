Squirrel finds slice of pizza, plays keep away with crow

Even crows and squirrels enjoy a tasty slice of pizza. (Photo: YouTube screenshot)

In honor of National Pizza Day today, we bring you the latest viral video making its way across the internet.

In a video uploaded to YouTube by The Weather Network, a squirrel and crow are engaged in a heated battle over a slice of pizza.

Shot in Greenwood, Nova Scotia, the video captured every moment as the agile squirrel played keep away from the crow. The squirrel even darted under a car to protect his tasty treasure.

As the squirrel headed out from behind the car wheel, the aggressive bird tried to dive bomb the shifty creature to snatch away the scrumptious snack.

The fierce battle ensued for a few seconds, but we unfortunately don't get to see the victor of this match.

Who do you think finally came away with the coveted slice?

